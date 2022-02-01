Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Up 16.9%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) shot up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 56,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 41,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $53.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

