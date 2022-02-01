M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

M.D.C. stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. 20,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

