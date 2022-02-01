M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Down 6.7% After Earnings Miss

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s share price fell 6.7% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $46.96 and last traded at $47.29. 3,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 489,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 217,865 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

