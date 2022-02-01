Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 10,204 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $55,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,046,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,880,000 after buying an additional 131,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.13 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

