Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 20,535 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.83% of NMI worth $54,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NMI by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

