Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 21,415 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 5.55% of CryoLife worth $48,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CryoLife by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CryoLife by 120.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 119,161 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CryoLife by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CryoLife by 73.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoLife stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $32.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.22 million, a P/E ratio of 596.20 and a beta of 1.53.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

