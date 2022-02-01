Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 26,300 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.09% of Open Lending worth $49,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPRO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock worth $2,044,013. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.