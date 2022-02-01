Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Constellation Brands worth $55,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of -792.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

