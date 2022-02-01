Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 178,844 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.66% of Castle Biosciences worth $44,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $339,960.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,558 shares of company stock worth $2,621,320. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.32. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.