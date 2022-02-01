Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $55,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.