Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $48,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 225,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 110,428 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 673,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,304,000 after acquiring an additional 392,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,776,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.