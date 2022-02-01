Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,541 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.00% of Nomad Foods worth $47,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

NYSE NOMD opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

