Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,869 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.71% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $50,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 75.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 42.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

