Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Northern Trust worth $49,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

NTRS stock opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average is $117.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $89.63 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

