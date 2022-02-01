Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $44.66 Million Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.77% of Renewable Energy Group worth $44,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.32.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

