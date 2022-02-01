Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $47.53 Million Stock Holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 10.52% of KKR Acquisition Holdings I worth $47,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAHC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 425,958 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Shares of KAHC stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.