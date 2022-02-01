Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $49.04 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Arch Capital Group worth $49,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after buying an additional 2,389,675 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after buying an additional 1,257,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after buying an additional 1,035,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

