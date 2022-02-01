Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $49.52 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 214,261.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,318 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.83% of Red Rock Resorts worth $49,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

