Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $49.76 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.78% of Primoris Services worth $49,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 455,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 202,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

