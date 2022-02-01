Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $49.80 Million Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.96% of National Instruments worth $49,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

