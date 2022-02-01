Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $52.30 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,901 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.05% of LHC Group worth $52,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.25. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

