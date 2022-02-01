Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $53.37 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,769 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $53,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,030,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.