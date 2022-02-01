Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $53.69 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.88% of Glacier Bancorp worth $53,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

