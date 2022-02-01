Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $54.69 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of American Campus Communities worth $54,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,349,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 402.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACC. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

