Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 95,711 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of CAE worth $52,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 53.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 169,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

