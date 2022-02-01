Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.18% of National Health Investors worth $53,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.