Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.96% of Wendy’s worth $46,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

