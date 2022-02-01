Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.79% of Saia worth $49,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA opened at $284.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.24 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.93.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

