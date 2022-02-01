Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 11,382 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.03% of First Bancorp worth $49,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.