Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 79,978 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,978 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Sonoco Products worth $47,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

