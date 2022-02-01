Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of WPP worth $53,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of WPP by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WPP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oddo Bhf cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $82.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78.

WPP Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.