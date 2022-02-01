Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 13,015 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $45,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,355. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

