Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,413 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.36% of NetScout Systems worth $47,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

