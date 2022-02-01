Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Packaging Co. of America worth $51,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after buying an additional 942,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after buying an additional 532,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after buying an additional 220,051 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $150.63 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

