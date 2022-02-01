Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,689,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.56% of Independence Realty Trust worth $54,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

NYSE IRT opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

