Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,292,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,020 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.14% of BRF worth $46,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BRF in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRFS stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

