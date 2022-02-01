Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days.

Macro Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Macro Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

