Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days.
Macro Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Macro Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
About Macro Enterprises
