MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 34,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 405,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNX. Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $722.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MacroGenics by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 150,850 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in MacroGenics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in MacroGenics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.