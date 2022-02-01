Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 117.8% in January

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the December 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

MCN stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

