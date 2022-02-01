Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.44 and last traded at $62.46. Approximately 11,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 197,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.58.

MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

