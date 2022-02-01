MahaDAO Price Tops $3.26 on Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00008359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $437,854.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.33 or 0.07156569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,940.15 or 0.99980409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00053852 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.