Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.11. 196,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,444% from the average session volume of 12,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

About Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

