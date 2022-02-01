Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MANU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

MANU opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $594.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.73. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 574,017 shares during the period.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

