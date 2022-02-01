Mandiant (MNDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Mandiant to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Mandiant has set its Q4 guidance at $(0.13)-(0.12) EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance at $-0.130-$-0.120 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mandiant to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mandiant stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.95. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MNDT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

