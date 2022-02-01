Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $1.98-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.17. 628,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

