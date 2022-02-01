Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $1.98-2.10 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.17. 628,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
