Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.05 million.
Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.17. 628,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,727. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.97.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
