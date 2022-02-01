Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.05 million.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.17. 628,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,727. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

