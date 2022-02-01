Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Up 0.4%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.56). 21,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 36,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.55).

Several research firms have issued reports on MANO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Manolete Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.65) target price on shares of Manolete Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £115.53 million and a PE ratio of 43.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 0.39 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Leigh of Hurley purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £49,210 ($66,160.26).

Manolete Partners Company Profile (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

