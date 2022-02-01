ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup updated its Q1 guidance to $1.56-1.64 EPS.

NYSE MAN traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, hitting $109.10. 505,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

