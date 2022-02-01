ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Down 3.4%

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.77 and last traded at $69.77. 1,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.24.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
