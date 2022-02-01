ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Down 3.4%

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.77 and last traded at $69.77. 1,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Get ManTech International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.