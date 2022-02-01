Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.64

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 867291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,675,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after buying an additional 104,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

